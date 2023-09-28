The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Cody Morgan wants to win Kosciuszko for his mother

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cody Morgan has said him winning his debut Kosciuszko this year would give his mother "a huge lift" as she recuperates following a horror horse-riding accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.