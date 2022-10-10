THE FIRST of 70 council staff have moved into the old Northern Daily Leader building, but repairs on the asbestos-contaminated Ray Walsh House will not begin until next year.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb confirmed to the Leader dozens of staff members relocated from the old headquarters to the former Leader building at 179 Marius Street on Monday, in preparation for lengthy renovations.
However, customer-facing services will remain at Ray Walsh House for several weeks, before they are relocated to 474 Peel Street, next to the library.
About 70 council employees will temporarily occupy three storeys of the Leader building, for up to five years, while remediation works take place on the iconic Peel Street building. The first year of rent has been set at $236,776.
"The total relocation into 179 Marius Street will take several weeks, so there's still going to be some people working in Ray Walsh House for a little while," Cr Webb said.
A Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson told the Leader council's customer service team and the development hub will remain at Ray Walsh House until approximately mid to late November.
"Council's customer service centre will be moving to the council-owned building at 474 Peel Street, but further works to this space are still required before this can occur," they said.
"Council will communicate with the community before the customer service centre relocates."
Works at Ray Walsh House will not commence until early 2023, the spokesperson said, with planning for these works to occur "over the next few months".
Cr Webb confirmed council plans to lease the car park behind the Imperial Hotel, but further options for car parking close to 179 Marius Street are being investigated.
No customer-facing services will operate out of the Leader building, which will house the mayor, general manager, directors, communications, and regional services staff.
