In every community, there are heroes who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of others.
If that sounds like someone you know, now is the time to shine a light on them by nominating these local individuals and groups for an Australia Day award.
Tamworth Regional Council has officially opened nominations for Australia Day awards spanning across Tamworth, Manilla, Barraba, and Nundle.
The awards are designed to honour and celebrate those who have made a significant impact on their respective communities.
Tamworth Mayor Russell Webb encouraged residents to nominate community members who go above and beyond to help others.
"The awards are a great way of recognising the efforts of individuals or groups that are making a real difference in our community," Cr Webb said.
The award nomination categories are as follows:
Nominations can be made on the Australia Day web page of council's website.
Nominations close on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with awards to be presented as part of local Australia Day celebrations around the region in January 2024.
