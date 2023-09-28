The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

How to celebrate Tamworth's unsung heroes this Australia Day

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 28 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In every community, there are heroes who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.