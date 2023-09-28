Barraba is seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year, Frank Darlington Young Citizen of the Year - for Barraba residents aged 23 years and under - and Community Event of the Year.

Manilla will award a Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year - 20 years and under - Community Event of the Year, and Achiever of the Year.

The people of Nundle and district are invited to nominate a Citizen of the Year - over 25 years old - Junior Citizen of the Year - up to 25 years old - Sports Award, Community Recognition Award, and Environmental Citizen of the Year.