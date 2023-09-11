The Northern Daily Leader
Calrossy's first R U OK Day hits the right note

By Emma Downey
September 12 2023 - 5:35am
With a passion for mental health and wellbeing, Calrossy Anglican School Years 7 to 9 school captain Bronte Gillan has taken the proactive step of organising the school's first R U OK Day, to be held on Wednesday, September 13.

Local News

