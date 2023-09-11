With a passion for mental health and wellbeing, Calrossy Anglican School Years 7 to 9 school captain Bronte Gillan has taken the proactive step of organising the school's first R U OK Day, to be held on Wednesday, September 13.
"I recognise everyone, in one way or another, has seen the effects of poor mental health and how devastating the outcomes can be from it on our daily lives, particularly for children in terms of the struggle at home and school," Bronte said.
"I want to raise awareness, let people know they can speak up and ask for help - try to remove the fear that they can't ask for help."
While Bronte has not personally experienced by the type of mental health and wellbeing issues impacting many children and families, she knows what they can do as her mother, Natasha, is the head teacher for health and wellbeing at Oxley High School.
"I've grown up in a family that talks about mental health and wellbeing but a lot of kids don't have that," she said.
"Hearing about mum deal with these situations and the impact on the kids' daily lives, I thought there was a conversation that could be started within our school community."
Bronte's R U OK Day will start with a video screening focused on health and wellbeing during a school assembly.
She has also organised for a visit from young Australian rap artist, Daniel "D Minor" Harvey who will speak to students about his life on the streets, music career and mental health in general.
He will talk to students at the William Cowper Campus from 12pm to 1pm, then at the Brisbane Street campus from 2.20pm to 3.10pm.
Mr Harvey has spent many years living on the streets and being shuffled between foster homes yet has turned his life around thanks to his musical talent, and today helps to raise awareness about homelessness.
Bronte has arranged for a special barbecue lunch, to be followed by a students vs teachers dodge ball game.
On the day, students will be asked to dress with a touch of yellow, either socks or ribbons.
The student committee has also helped to raise funds to buy R U OK Day wrist bands to hand out to students.
Bronte hopes her efforts will result in the school introducing an annual RU OK Day event.
