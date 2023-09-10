They're Dungowan Public School's very own 'Fantastic Five'.
Next month Erica Gidley-Baird, Anna Cwach, Summer Miles, Kody Bridge and Jack Byrne will represent not only their school but the North West zone at the State PSSA Athletics Championships.
Gidley-Baird and Cwach, who is the baby of the group at just seven-years-old, have both qualified in individual events after placing in the top three at the recent North West carnival.
READ ALSO:
Gidley-Baird won the 11 years girls high jump while Cwach, competing at her first regional carnival, was third in the 8 years girls 100m.
The former will also combine with Summer Miles, Kody Bridge and Jack Byrne to contest the Nigel Bagley relay after finishing second.
For schools between 25 and 54 students, school administration manager Alison Rumble said it's the first time anyone can remember a relay team qualifying for state before.
One of the remarkable things about their success, Rumble noted, is that Miles is only nine-years-old.
She just missed out on qualifying to compete in the individual 100m as well, finishing fourth.
Bridge is meanwhile 12, and Byrne and Gidley-Baird both 11.
"The kids were pumped, they're very excited that they're going off to Sydney," Rumble said.
The biggest representation the school has had go away to the state titles, for a little while at least, she said, for all but Gidley-Baird, who was last year fifth in the 8-10 years girls high jump, it will be their first time.
"We're so proud of them and their achievements," Rumble said.
She added that the school just wants to wish them luck for the championships, which will be held at Sydney Olympic Park on October 25 and 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.