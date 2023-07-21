MORE than three decades ago Don Craigie made a promise he wouldn't rest until he found out what happened to his teenage nephew who was found dead on the train tracks near Tamworth.
Now, after 35 years of searching for answers, Mr Craigie is hopeful a fresh coronial inquest and a million dollar reward will uncover the missing information about how Mark Anthony Haines tragically ended up on the railway line.
"We want to know what happened to our boy," he said.
"I will continue pursuing that to the end of my days, if not sooner."
A date in April 2024 has also been set for a second coronial inquest into the death of the Aboriginal man.
Mr Craigie said the "clock was ticking", but he was hopeful there could be an arrest, and charges laid by the time the inquest comes around.
"If someone is arrested, charged, and convicted, we're talking about murder," he said.
"I would encourage you to come forward now, before the police coming knocking on your door."
A coronial inquest was held into Mark's death the same year he was found on the train line.
The inquest returned an open finding and no charges have been laid since.
Mr Craigie said the upped reward and the nine-month window until the fresh inquest could reveal the "missing piece of the puzzle".
Mr Craigie was flanked by Acting Oxley Police District Commander Detective Acting Superintendent Jason Darcy, and NSW Upper House MLC Sue Higginson outside Tamworth Police Station on Friday morning.
Acting Superintendent Darcy said any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could help piece together what happened.
"We're hoping it will bring new lines of inquiry," he said.
"The biggest thing we're hoping for is that it [new reward] will bring uncle Don and his family some closure."
A joint investigation between Oxley Police Detectives and the State Crime Homicide Squad has been ongoing under 'Strike Force Puno'.
Acting Superintendent Darcy confirmed there are persons of interest as part of the investigation.
Ms Higginson said thanks to the "incredible tenacity" of Mr Craigie and his family, the truth wasn't very far away.
"The road to justice has been long, hard, windy and rough at times," she said.
"It feels very much like we are on a significant doorstep now of justice."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Tamworth Police Station.
