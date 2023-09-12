Two boys will face court next month after police searched a home in Tamworth.
Officers attended a home on Petra Avenue at about 9am on Monday, September 11, where they arrested two teenagers, aged 13 and 15.
They were taken to Tamworth Police Station where the younger boy was charged with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen; receive/dispose stolen property; and breach of bail.
Police allege that a key to a Hyundai Kona, which had been reported stolen about 3am that morning from a home on Goonoo Goonoo Road, was found when the younger boy was searched.
He was refused bail to appear in children's court on Tuesday, October 17.
The older boy was charged with breach of bail and was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, October 31.
Inquiries are continuing as part of Operation Mongoose.
Operation Mongoose, established as a dedicated property crime squad to target activity across the Tamworth and Gunnedah region, was relaunched in August 2022.
