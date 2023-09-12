The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Crime squad arrests teen boys after Tamworth home search

By Newsroom
September 12 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boys were arrested as part of ongoing Operation Mongoose. Picture from file
The boys were arrested as part of ongoing Operation Mongoose. Picture from file

Two boys will face court next month after police searched a home in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.