A WOMAN at the centre of a crash which seriously injured two adults - and hospitalised four children - has denied dangerous driving allegations.
Patricia Anne Kohn appeared by video link in Moree Local Court this week where she entered mixed pleas to driving charges after a crash on the Newell Highway on March 6.
The 68-year-old pleaded not guilty to two charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH), but admitted to negligent driving occasioning GBH; and two counts of driving with child under seven or four years old not being restrained properly.
Magistrate Catherine Samuels allowed Kohn to appear in court remotely because she lives in Victoria, and granted her permission to do the same when the matter returns to court in September.
The 68-year-old was charged in relation to the rear-end crash, just north of Moree, after a lengthy investigation by Tamworth's Crash Investigation Unit.
It's the police case Kohn was behind the wheel of a Ford Territory on the morning of March 6, when it slammed into the back of a Toyota Landcruiser, which was stopped at road works near Murrays Road in Tulloona.
A 28-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the Ford, and the driver of the Toyota, a man aged in his late 70s, were seriously injured and spent weeks recovering in hospital.
Four children in the Ford - and the driver - were also injured and taken to Moree Hospital.
The 28-year-old was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious head and facial injuries.
The man in his 70s was treated for a broken neck, and underwent surgery in a Queensland hospital.
Investigations revealed the Ford was driving north from Victoria when it collided with the back of the Toyota.
Kohn was charged with the string of driving offences at Coonabarabran Police Station in May.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
