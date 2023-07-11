A WOMAN has fronted court for the first time, charged with causing a crash that seriously injured two adults and saw another four children hospitalised.
Patricia Anne Kohn appeared in Moree Local Court on Monday, July 10, on five charges stemming from the March 6 crash on the Newell Highway.
Kohn, aged 68, is facing two allegations of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); negligent driving occasioning GBH; and two counts of driving with child under seven or four years old not being restrained properly.
Kohn was not required to enter pleas to the charges, which have been adjourned until later this month in the same court.
Magistrate Catherine Samuels also allowed Kohn to appear on the next occasion via video link or telephone because she lives in Victoria.
Kohn was first charged by the Crash Investigation Unit from Tamworth in May, after investigations into the March rear-end crash, north of Moree, on the morning of March 6.
Police allege Kohn was driving a Ford Territory which slammed into the back of the Toyota Lancruiser, which had stopped at the road works at Tulloona, near Murrays Road.
A 28-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the Ford, as well as a man aged in his late 70s who was behind the wheel of the Toyota Landcruiser, were seriously injured and both spent weeks in hospital recovering.
The impact crushed and trapped the front passenger, and injured four children in the Territory, as well as the driver.
The 28-year-old was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious head and facial injuries.
The children and the driver were taken to Moree hospital, and later released. The man suffered a broken neck and underwent surgery in a Queensland hospital.
Initial investigations revealed the Ford was headed north from Victoria when it collided with the back of the vehicle, which had stopped at the road works.
After lengthy investigations, Kuhn was questioned by crash investigators and charged at Coonabarabran Police Station in May with the string of offences.
