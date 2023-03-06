CRASH investigators from Tamworth are combing the scene of a highway collision that has injured seven, including four children.
A woman has been flown to Gold Coast hospital with serious head injuries while six others have been taken to hospital after Monday morning's crash on the Newell Highway.
The Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to piece together the cause of the two-car crash at Tulloona, about 60km north of Moree, near the intersection of Murrays Road.
One lane of the Newell has now reopened with stop/go traffic controls in place because officers remain on scene.
NSW Ambulance said multiple crews were sent to the scene to treat the seven patients after the collision shortly after 8am.
Four children, of varying ages, all suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and were all taken to Moree hospital and were reported to be in a stable condition.
A man in his 70s suffered a chest injury and was taken by road ambulance to Goondiwindi hospital in a stable condition.
A woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, with an arm injury. She was taken by ambulance to Moree hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance paramedic Jessica Kregor said the operation at the scene was complex, especially to rescue the woman who was trapped in the wreckage.
"This was a complex situation to address with a woman suffering significant facial injuries while also being trapped by the dashboard of the car," she said.
"Paramedics administered pain relief while also applying spinal precautions and a pelvic splint.
"Once she was safely freed from the vehicle with the assistance of Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Police, the aeromedical team from the Westpac helicopter intubated her and prepared her for an airlift.
"An elderly man was also treated at the scene for a chest injury, while multiple other patients were treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.
"This incident was a great example of inter-agency cooperation with all services working together to treat and free the patient."
A spokesperson for New England police said the crash occurred in a road works zone.
"All injured occupants were removed from the vehicles with the assistance of emergency services and have been transported to local and regional hospitals in the area," the spokesperson told the Leader.
"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway by the specialist Crash Investigation Unit."
