A PASSENGER remains in intensive care with horrific injuries after a crash at roadworks after one car hit the back of another.
Crash investigators from Tamworth are trying to piece together the Newell Highway crash that saw four children and three adults injured on Monday morning.
Investigators suspect the Ford Territory collided with the back of a Toyota Landcruiser trayback that was stopped at roadworks on the highway, near Murrays Road, north of Moree, shortly after 8am.
On Tuesday, a woman in her 20s - who was a front seat passenger in a Ford Territory - remained in intensive care with serious head and facial injuries at the Gold Coast University Hospital.
She was flown to hospital after a delicate rescue operation to release her when she was crushed by the car's dashboard and trapped in the wreckage.
Four children, of varying ages, all suffered minor injuries in the crash. All four were taken by road ambulance to Moree hospital for emergency treatment. All were set to be released after being seen by doctors on Monday.
A woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, who police said was behind the wheel of the Ford, was also treated at Moree hospital for an arm injury. She was released on Monday after receiving treatment.
A man, believed to be aged in his 70s, suffered a chest injury. He was behind the wheel of the Landcruiser and was taken to Goondiwindi hospital for treatment in a stable condition.
Crash investigators from Tamworth spent several hours at the scene at Tulloona on Monday examining the wrecks and the roadway, as part of their investigation.
Initial investigations revealed the Ford was headed north from Victoria when it collided with the back of the vehicle which had stopped at the roadworks.
Investigators are yet to speak to all occupants involved and investigations are continuing, a spokesperson confirmed.
On Monday, NSW Ambulance paramedic Jessica Kregor said the operation at the scene was complex, especially to rescue the front seat passenger who was trapped in the Ford wreckage.
"This was a complex situation to address with a woman suffering significant facial injuries while also being trapped by the dashboard of the car," she said.
"Paramedics administered pain relief while also applying spinal precautions and a pelvic splint.
"Once she was safely freed from the vehicle with the assistance of Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Police, the aeromedical team from the Westpac helicopter intubated her and prepared her for an airlift.
"This incident was a great example of inter-agency cooperation with all services working together to treat and free the patient."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
