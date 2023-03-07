The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth crash investigators examining Newell Highway crash with passenger in intensive care

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 5:30pm
Emergency services at the crash site on the Newell Highway, north of Moree, on Monday morning. Picture supplied by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A PASSENGER remains in intensive care with horrific injuries after a crash at roadworks after one car hit the back of another.

