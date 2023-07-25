A WOMAN has fronted court for the first time after she was accused of making $340,000 worth of fraudulent transactions.
Jacquelin Marie Adcock appeared in Moree Local Court this week where she faces a string of fraud related charges.
The 47-year-old is accused of draining a business of more than $340,000 in a series of fraudulent transactions.
Police allege Adcock made more than 200 fraudulent transactions between July 2019 and September 2022.
Detectives attached to the New England Police District launched an investigation in October, which led the 47-year-old to be charged with seven counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception; and using false documents to obtain financial advantage across a three-year period.
In court, magistrate Catherine Samuels did not require Adcock to enter pleas to any of the charges.
She was questioned by detectives - and later charged with the alleged fraud - at Moree Police Station, at about 3:20pm, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
The 47-year-old will remain on bail until the matter returns to court next month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
