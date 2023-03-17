TWO occupants of two separate vehicles involved in a crash almost three weeks ago remain in hospital.
The Leader can reveal a woman in the front passenger seat will require further surgery on her face, while specialist scans have confirmed the second driver broke his neck in the crash on March 6.
Four children and three adults were hospitalised in the wake of the crash on the Newell Highway near Moree, shortly after 8am.
Investigators from Tamworth are still piecing together the moments before a Ford Territory slammed into a Toyota Landcruiser ute.
The ute was stopped at roadworks on the highway at Tulloona, near Murrays Road, at the time.
A man who was aged in his 70s and was behind the wheel of the Landcruiser remains in a Queensland hospital. He underwent surgery on his neck and has been recovering in hospital this week.
A woman, aged in her 20s and seated in the front passenger seat of the Territory, has been released from intensive care but remains in Gold Coast University Hospital being treated for serious head and facial injuries.
She was flown to the Queensland hospital after a delicate rescue operation to release her from the wreckage. She was crushed by the car's dashboard and rescued by emergency personnel.
Four children, of varying ages, suffered minor injuries in the crash. All four were taken by road ambulance to Moree hospital for emergency treatment but were released after being given the all-clear by doctors.
The driver of the Ford, a woman aged in her 60s, was treated in Moree hospital for an arm injury but was released shortly after.
The Crash Investigation Unit is still examining the circumstances surrounding the crash and has not made any arrests, or laid any charges.
It's believed investigators have not yet spoken to the occupants of the vehicles because of their conditions in hospital.
Investigators will examine the wrecks of both vehicles for mechanical faults, and have already combed the roadway.
Initial investigations revealed the Ford was headed north from Victoria when it collided with the back of the vehicle, which had stopped at the roadworks.
Investigations into the crash are continuing.
