A GROUP of up to five people are on the run after an alleged break and enter in the early hours of the morning.
Police are appealing for information in relation to an alleged break and enter and steal offence in Gunnedah at about 3:45am on Saturday, July 22.
The alleged offence is said to have occurred in 8th Division Memorial Avenue, near Hunter Street, in Gunnedah.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District are investigating the matter and are appealing for information.
Police are asking neighbours and residents in the vicinity of the alleged offence to review their CCTV and for any images of information that may be relevant to the investigation.
Residents have been asked to check between the times of 3:30am and 4:30am for a group of up to five people.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gunnedah police on 6742 9099, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
