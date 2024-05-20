Court hears man was on bail at time of alleged shooting

A man accused of shooting a gun at another with the intent to kill him was on bail at the time of the alleged incident.
Glen Darren Walbank made no application to be released from custody when he appeared from the police cells via video link in Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
Walbank was charged by Oxley officers after a 43-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his back.
The 43-year-old was taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
"No bail will be applied for today," Walbank's Legal Aid defence solicitor Katherine Walker told the court.
Walbank was charged by police about seven hours after the alleged shooting, when he was leaving a house on Warral Road.
If convicted of the intent to murder charge, Walbank could face up to 25 years behind bars.
The 52-year-old is also accused of possessing a shortened firearm without authority.
In court, it was revealed Walbank was on bail for unrelated matters at the time of the alleged shooting, which included a condition to be of good behaviour.
Magistrate Julie Soars revoked his bail and ordered Walbank to stay behind bars until his next court date.
The 52-year-old was not required to enter pleas to the fresh charges, and the matter was adjourned for eight weeks for police to compile evidence.
It's expected the matter will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, or the DPP, when it returns to court.
Walbank will appear in court via video link when the matter is next mentioned in July.
