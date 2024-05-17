Breeza man to stand trial to defend multiple allegations after CBD incident

A 55-year-old Breeza man accused of affray, grievous bodily harm and use of an offensive weapon will stand trial in Tamworth to defend the allegations.
Karl Maxwell Dean appeared in person at Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, May 15, to confirm his pleas of not guilty to three charges levelled against him.
The court heard the 55-year-old would be committed to stand trial in the district court after denying the allegations.
The charges stem from an alleged incident in the Tamworth CBD at about 1pm on February 14, 2023.
It's the police case Dean used unlawful violence towards a man and woman in Tamworth, and used an offensive weapon to commit an assault.
He's accused of one count of affray; cause grievous bodily harm to a person with intent; and using an offensive weapon in company with intent to commit an indictable offence.
A co-accused, Patrick Dylan Dean, is yet to enter pleas to five charges levelled against him and remains before the courts.
Karl Dean will remain on bail until he next appears in Tamworth District Court in August where a trial date will be fixed.
