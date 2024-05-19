The Northern Daily Leader
Man made no 'detailed plan' or offer of reward for friends to burn house down


By Tess Kelly
May 20 2024 - 5:30am
Jonny Flor was sentenced to a community-based prison sentence for his role in a West Tamworth housefire. Picture file
The lawyer for a man involved in torching a West Tamworth home has told a court he made no "detailed plan" or put forward any sort of reward when his friends offered to burn down the rental he had been kicked out of.

