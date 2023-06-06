The Northern Daily Leader
Woolworths brawl in Tamworth to end in charges, Oxley police warn

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 3:40pm
A WILD brawl that erupted in the aisles of a busy Tamworth supermarket is set to end in charges, police warn.

