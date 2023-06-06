A WILD brawl that erupted in the aisles of a busy Tamworth supermarket is set to end in charges, police warn.
Food and other items were knocked off the shelves of Woolworths Eastpoint in East Tamworth late on the afternoon of June 1 as several shoppers turned on one another.
Senior officers told the Leader an investigation was under way into the fight, with charges expected. Officers were following inquiries on Tuesday, police said.
In the video footage - which has gone viral since it was uploaded to social media - one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved.
Police said a verbal argument broke out between shoppers which soon escalated and turned physical.
Officers confirmed police were called to the supermarket, which is off Roderick Street, about 5pm after reports of a fight.
"Officers attached to Oxley Police District were told a group of people became involved in a verbal argument before a physical altercation ensued," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"As investigations continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
