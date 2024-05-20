Mustang stolen from Tamworth hotel, police chase ends in Newcastle

POLICE are on the hunt for four young people believed to be involved in an early morning police chase which stretched from Tamworth to Newcastle.
At about 3:50am on Monday, May 20, police were called to a hotel on Spains Lane, Kingswood, following reports of a break-and-enter.
When officers arrived at the hotel, about 10 kilometres south of Tamworth, they were told four people with their faces covered had broken into a hotel room, threatened the occupants, and stolen a Ford Mustang.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the incident and spotted the stolen car travelling on the New England Highway near Scone.
Police directed the driver to stop, but when the driver failed to stop the car, a pursuit was initiated.
The chase continued through Muswellbrook, Newcastle, and Mayfield, before the Ford crashed on Corona Street, in Mayfield.
Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District arrived at the scene but the driver and passengers had fled from the service station.
A crime scene was established and police are continuing to investigate the matter.
Officers are hoping to speak with four young people who police believe may be able to assist with the investigation.
The four young people are described as being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance. There is no description of their clothing.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident are urged to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.
