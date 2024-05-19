Man shot in West Tamworth, taken to hospital in stable condition

Police are investigating after an incident in West Tamworth sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
At about 3am on Sunday, May 19, officers attached to the Oxley Police District were called to a house on Warral Road following reports a man had been injured.
Emergency services responding to the call found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the West Tamworth home.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Police then established a crime scene and detectives are currently investigating.
The incident comes two months into an ongoing statewide inquiry by the NSW Parliament into community safety in regional and rural communities.
As the investigation continues, local police are urging anyone with CCTV footage or relevant information to contact Tamworth Police Station on (02) 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.