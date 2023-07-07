A DEDICATED strike force is still trying to piece together the identities of four men behind a break-in that saw a prominent doctor stabbed in the back.
Dr James Leitch was stabbed in what police believe was a random, violent break-and-enter gone wrong in Armidale late on June 25.
The doctor - who is a senior specialist cardiologist at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle - underwent emergency surgery for serious injuries after being rushed to Armidale hospital, and then John Hunter.
It's understood he has now been released from hospital.
The 67-year-old discovered four offenders inside the Armidale house on Garibaldi Street about 10pm before he was stabbed.
They fled with two phones, a wallet and keys. A 69-year-old man also home at the time was not injured, police said.
Strike Force Laperouse - the dedicated police operation established after the late-night brutal home invasion - is continuing its hunt to home in on those involved.
There's been no arrests, or charges laid, but investigations are continuing, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed.
Police have searched the Garibaldi Street home, the neighbourhood, as well as the nearby Arboretum, and the creeklands area, off Niagara Street, where a stolen car was dumped and torched.
Police suspect the Mazda sedan was used as a getaway car by the offenders, after it was stolen from a Taylor Street home in Armidale on June 23.
The spokesperson said detectives are continuing to piece together the evidence collected from the crime scenes, and urged anyone with information to come forward.
