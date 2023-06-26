A PROMINENT Hunter New England doctor is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in a violent home invasion in Armidale.
The 67-year-old victim - who ACM understands was visiting Armidale and works in two Newcastle hospitals - was flown to John Hunter Hospital on Monday after he was attacked on Sunday night.
The doctor was stabbed in the back about 10pm after four men stormed the Girabaldi Street home in what detectives believe was a "random" break-and-enter.
It's understood he suffered serious injuries but is in a stable condition and has undergone emergency surgery.
"It appears that up to four offenders have entered the premises and stolen an amount of personal property and confronted the occupant, the 67-year-old man," New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said on Monday.
"He's sustained a single stab wound to his back, and that's caused significant injury requiring surgery."
The man was initially rushed to Armidale hospital by paramedics, with police initially suspecting he had been stabbed twice.
Hospital staff have told police the doctor suffered a lone stab wound, and has been transferred for specialist treatment.
Detective Chapman said there was only one other person - a 69-year-old man - in the home at the time the four offenders broke in.
The offenders - who had their faces covered - stole a wallet, two mobile phones and a set of car keys, and are believed to have torched their getaway car.
Shortly after attending the Girabaldi Street home, police were called to the car fire in parkland off Niagara Street.
"We believe that car is linked to (the home invasion)," Detective Chapman said.
Crime scenes were setup in Girabaldi Street, and in Niagara Street, as officers combed both areas for clues late on Sunday, and again on Monday.
Police have already recovered the stolen phones.
A specialist strike force - code-named Strike Force Laperouse - was set-up to investigate what happened inside the home, and track down four men wanted in connection to the home invasion.
"Girabaldi Street is a reasonably quiet street for us, but Armidale in general is a safe place to live so that's why we're quite concerned," Detective Chapman said.
Police were doorknocking neighbours, but don't yet have a description of the offenders. Detective Chapman said police believe the incident was "random", and not targeted.
"Detectives and specialist police are still examining the crime scene, and that will continue today," Detective Chapman said on Monday.
"We're seeking any community information. Please call Armidale detectives or Crime Stoppers to assist us."
As investigators searched the area at the arboretum adjacent to Girabaldi Street, and examined CCTV footage of both crime scenes, they appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
Detective Chapman said any dash cam or CCTV footage could hold vital clues for police. He said if people were aware of any suspicious activity about the time of the home invasion, or just after at either crime scene, they are urged to come forward.
Hunter New England health would not comment on the matter, and referred all media to NSW Police, while the doctor's private medical rooms declined to comment when contacted by ACM.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
