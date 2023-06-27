The Northern Daily Leader
Dr James Leitch recovering after Girabaldi Street home invasion in Armidale

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:45pm
Dr James Leitch, left, was stabbed during a home invasion in Armidale on Sunday night. Picture file
SENIOR police have confirmed the victim of Armidale's violent home invasion is in "good spirits", recovering in hospital.

