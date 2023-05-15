A VOLUNTEER firefighter has admitted to half-a-dozen arson charges in a Tamworth court after he was arrested for sparking blazes in a rural location.
Leelan John Watts fronted Tamworth Local Court on Monday when lawyer Emily Spence asked for an adjournment for a specialist report to be prepared.
"This is a matter that's taking way too long for a plea to be entered," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Ms Spence flagged the report was needed because there would be a defence application when the case returns to court.
Ms Soars said the last delay had already been longer than usual.
"For serious matters ... we need to keep them moving," she said.
Ms Spence told the court talks had been held with police prosecutors, with representations made.
"They were not accepted, Your Honour," she said.
She ultimately indicated 19-year-old Watts would plead guilty to six counts of intentionally causing fire and be reckless as to its spread; and not guilty to one count.
"Given the extensive pleas of guilty you might reconsider the reps, Sergeant," Ms Soars said to police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter to July for the application to be made.
A specialist report will be prepared in the meantime, and police will compile a brief of evidence for the lone charge Watts denied.
Watts, a farmhand, was granted strict conditional bail when he fronted court for the first time in March - while wearing a Rural Fire Service (RFS) shirt - after he was arrested during a midnight police operation.
He had his bailed varied on Monday to allow him to be in the company of more people at their properties while on a house arrest curfew, which the court heard would allow him to work and socialise in his local area.
"Sounds like a pretty exceptional community out there," Ms Soars said.
Watts was arrested about 12.01am on March 20, just hours after one of the fires he has since pleaded guilty to lighting broke out at 6.51pm on March 19.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was questioned and charged.
It came after a joint investigation by Oxley police and the RFS into suspicious blazes in the Warrah Creek area, near Willow Tree, between March 4 and March 19.
The court earlier heard the police case was that Watts used a "lighter" to start the fires.
Watts was an RFS member, but a spokesperson previously confirmed he had been "immediately stood down".
