The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Leelan John Watts, 19, enters pleas in Tamworth court for Warrah Creek arson charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 15 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leelan John Watts, 19, left Tamworth Police Station after being granted bail in court after his arrest. Picture by Peter Hardin
Leelan John Watts, 19, left Tamworth Police Station after being granted bail in court after his arrest. Picture by Peter Hardin

A VOLUNTEER firefighter has admitted to half-a-dozen arson charges in a Tamworth court after he was arrested for sparking blazes in a rural location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.