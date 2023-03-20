The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has confirmed a volunteer firefighter charged with arson near Tamworth has been suspended immediately.
When contacted by the Leader on Monday following the arrest, the RFS confirmed it was working with Oxley police as part of the investigation.
"The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has immediately stood down a member arrested on charges of arson in the Tamworth region," the NSW RFS spokesperson said.
"The man's arrest came as a result of cooperation between the NSW Police Force and the RFS.
"Following reports received from members, RFS Officers promptly reported these concerns to the police.
"No further comment can be made as the matter is now before the courts."
The RFS said it has a zero tolerance approach to arson and said any fire was serious, no matter how it was sparked.
"Arson is a criminal act that puts the lives of the public and firefighters at risk," the RFS spokesperson said.
"Anyone stupid enough to deliberately light a fire should know you will be caught and brought before the courts.
"The RFS has zero tolerance for arson and works closely with NSW Police to investigate suspicious fires.
"The community also has a vital role to play and the RFS encourages anyone seeing suspicious activity to report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The investigation continues.
A FIREFIGHTER has been arrested during a midnight police operation, accused of deliberately lighting a series of suspicious blazes.
The 19-year-old is in police custody in Tamworth after officers swooped near Quirindi about midnight on Sunday.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning before he was charged with seven counts of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
Police will allege the teenager is a volunteer firefighter with the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
READ ALSO:
Since the start of the month, seven separate fires have been sparked in the Warrah Creek area, Oxley police said.
Between March 4 and March 19, the NSW RFS have been called to seven fires in the Swinging Ridges Road and Warrah Creek Road area.
The fires have burnt through more than 1.3 hectares of grassland off the roadside as well as paddocks on private property, police allege.
The RFS alerted police who launched an investigation.
Quirindi police, together with RFS investigators, have been looking into the fires and moved on Sunday night to arrest their target.
The 19-year-old was arrested and has been refused bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
Police said investigations into the fires are continuing.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
