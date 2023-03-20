The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

NSW RFS suspends volunteer firefighter charged with arson at Warrah Creek, near Tamworth | Update

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Firefighters were called to seven suspicious fires near Quirindi this month. Picture from file

UPDATE:

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has confirmed a volunteer firefighter charged with arson near Tamworth has been suspended immediately.

