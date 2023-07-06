Tamworth local Tracey Ward is going alcohol-free for the month of July in memory of her sister Louisa who died from breast cancer on May 31.
"She had cancer four years ago and went into remission," Ms Ward said.
"Then at Christmas she had a sore arm. She went up to Inverell to have x-rays and they told her she had a tumour and that the cancer had come back.
"It was so aggressive that there was nothing they could do for her."
She died six months later, and her funeral was on June 8.
Ms Ward signed up for Dry July and within the first week had already raised more than $700, surpassing her goal of $300 that will be donated to a range of national and local cancer support organisations.
Ms Ward's favourite time to sip back a cold one is on the weekends while "chillaxing" outside, and said "so far it has been easy" to give up alcohol and that her head feels clearer and she has more focus.
"Usually if I go out, I'm the designated driver so I'd just drink soda or juice as my go-to non-alcoholic drink," Ms Ward said.
Ms Ward is doing Dry July with her friend Sharon Philp in Coffs Harbour, providing each other with support as Ms Ward switches to green tea and Ms Phlips eats chocolate instead of alcohol.
The Dry July Foundation has raised more than $82 million for at least 80 cancer organisations and funding for at least 1,200 projects since the charity was established in 2008.
Ms Ward said she hopes some of the money she raises goes towards the McGrath Foundation whose Breast Cancer Nurses supported her sister every step of the way.
Breast cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death in Australia and it is estimated that about 3,124 people, including 36 males and 3,178 females, died from it in 2022.
Ms Ward said, "if Louisa had have been pushing to get her checkups then she wouldn't have ended up where she is".
"My advice would be, if you feel unsafe, go with your gut feeling," Ms Ward said.
"If your doctor says, 'no, you're okay', go get another opinion. Don't just sit back and take what they say. Because it might save your life."
