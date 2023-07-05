TWO men at the centre of a violent and aggravated robbery which saw two people hospitalised have been told prosecutors are ready to press ahead with the allegations.
James Bede Woodward and Jack Daniel Kelly appeared in Tamworth Local Court when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said charges against the pair had been certified.
DPP solicitor Madeline Mulvaney told the court the prosecution had certified the charges the two men face and were "ready to proceed" to the next stage.
The two men are accused of hospitalising two people in what senior police have previously called a "particularly nasty" and "serious" attack on the night of June 30, last year.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars told the pair the matter would now proceed to a "case conference" between their solicitors and the prosecution.
"It will help you decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty, or discuss any offers that may be made," she said.
Ms Soars told the men if they plead guilty the matter will be sent to the district court for sentence, and if a plea of not guilty is entered the case will go to the same court for trial.
If convicted, the pair each face up to 20 years' imprisonment.
The pair have been on bail ever since.
In court, Ms Soars agreed to reduce Kelly's bail condition to report to Tamworth police to one day per week.
It's the prosecution case Kelly and Woodward followed the two victims - aged 32 and 44 - after leaving McDonald's on Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth.
CCTV from the fast food restaurant on the night in question shows two men walking into McDonald's.
The two alleged victims left the fast food restaurant, off Ringers Road, at about 11pm.
The pair continued to walk along Goonoo Goonoo Road when they were allegedly approached by Kelly and Woodward near Greg Norman Drive.
The men allegedly bashed the two victims and demanded their wallets, before ripping one of their shirts off.
They allegedly fled the scene with cash and other items.
A police strike force - code named Strike Force Coughlin - was set up in the wake of the alleged attack.
The matter will return to court in August.
