The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Tamworth's Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre future secured

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated July 4 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The future of Tamworth's largest entertainment venue has been bolstered after council declared its support for a series of high-profile equestrian events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.