TWO Tamworth men have fronted court for the first time accused of a being behind a violent aggravated robbery.
James Bede Woodward, 32, and Jack Daniel Kelly, 32, had their cases mentioned for the first time in Tamworth Local Court this week after they were arrested last month.
The men are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm, and were not required to enter pleas in court.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars agreed to reduce Woodward's bail conditions to report once-a-week to Tamworth police after an application from his defence solicitor.
Woodward also had his bail conditions varied to live in Murrurundi.
"Bail will continue," Ms Soars told the court.
As part of the bail, the pair are banned from drinking alcohol or taking drugs, and must not enter any licensed premises.
Both cases were adjourned until February to allow police to compile and serve the brief of evidence.
The pair were arrested when police raided homes in Hall Street in East Tamworth, and Kuloomba Street in Hillvue on October 27. They have been on bail since.
A police strike force had been set up in the wake of the aggravated robbery which senior police described as "particularly nasty" and "serious", after the victims were taken to hospital in Tamworth with serious injuries.
It will be the police case that the victims were followed by the two accused before they were allegedly set upon near Greg Norman Drive.
If found guilty of the aggravated robbery, they each face up to 20 years' imprisonment.
In October, Strike Force Coughlin released CCTV from South Tamworth McDonald's which showed two men walking to the fast food restaurant on the night of June 30.
Investigators said the victims, aged 32 and 44, left McDonald's, off Ringers Road, about 11pm.
Police said the pair continued to walk along Goonoo Goonoo Road when they were allegedly approached by the two accused near Greg Norman Drive.
The men allegedly bashed the 32-year-old and 44-year-old and demanded their wallets.
Police allege the accused continued to bash the pair, punching them and ripping one of their shirts off.
They then allegedly fled the scene with cash and other items.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
