The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

James Bede Woodward, 32, and Jack Daniel Kelly, 32, face Tamworth court charged with aggravated robbery on Goonoo Goonoo Road

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO Tamworth men have fronted court for the first time accused of a being behind a violent aggravated robbery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.