TWO Tamworth men have been arrested by a police strike force, accused of being behind a violent punch-up and aggravated robbery.
The pair, aged in their early 30s, were arrested when police raided homes in Hall Street in East Tamworth, and Kuloomba Street in Hillvue on Thursday.
Senior police described the aggravated robbery on Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth on the night of June 30 as "particularly nasty" and "serious", after the victims were hospitalised with significant injuries including facial injuries.
It will be the police case that the victims were followed by the two accused before they were set upon near Greg Norman Drive.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy would not be drawn on the motive for the alleged robbery.
"Police won't comment on that now it is before the court but what I can say is that this was a particularly nasty incident and could have totally been avoided," he said.
READ ALSO:
The men are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm.
Officers said in the Hall Street raid they seized a mobile phone they will allege was stolen, as well as drugs.
At the Kuloomba Street raid, another mobile phone suspected to have been stolen, as well as clothing was seized.
Both men have been granted conditional bail to front Tamworth court in November. If found guilty of the aggravated robbery, they each face up to 20 years' imprisonment.
Earlier this week police released CCTV from South Tamworth McDonalds which showed two men walking to the fast food restaurant on the night of June 30.
Investigators said the victims, aged 32 and 44, left McDonalds, off Ringers Road, about 11pm.
Police said the pair continued to walk along Goonoo Goonoo Road when they were approached by the two accused near Greg Norman Drive.
The men allegedly bashed the 32-year-old and 44-year-old and demanded their wallets.
Police allege the accused continued to bash the pair, punching them and ripping one of their shirts off.
They then fled the scene with cash and other items.
Due to the nature of the bashing and aggravated robbery, Oxley police set up a strike force, code-named Strike Force Coughlin, to investigate the incident.
The breakthrough police needed came after releasing CCTV of the pair seen walking towards McDonalds on the night.
"This has been an extremely thorough and professional investigation by our detectives to piece together the events of the night and identify those we allege are responsible," Detective Darcy said.
"Using CCTV, we made a public appeal for help two identify two men and we want to thank the public for their assistance.
"The information that has been provided as a result has been central to the investigation and now we have two people before the court on charges of aggravated robbery."
Detective Darcy said the victims had been released from hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.