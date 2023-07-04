A MAN who was caught driving without a licence has been slammed by a magistrate in a Tamworth court for calling him by a nickname.
Cody Ide was told he was free to go when his driving matter wrapped up in Tamworth Local Court, but was called back to cop a spray from magistrate Roger Prowse.
Ide replied "Thanks Prowsey" after he was fined $600 and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for four months.
The Tamworth man started to walk out of the courtroom before he was called back by Mr Prowse and called out for dropping the nickname.
"Not even people I know call me 'Prowsey'," Mr Prowse said.
"As soon as you say that people will think we have some connection or relationship.
"We don't, apart from seeing each other in here."
Ide apologised for thinking the pair were on nickname basis and left the court.
"Sorry, Your Honour," he said.
Ide fronted the court and pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended licence; and one count of driving while his licence application was refused.
His Legal Aid defence solicitor Adam Ryan told the court Ide had gotten behind the wheel to go rescue his partner at the time, and a child, who were stranded with no way to get home.
"He's [Ide] completely remorseful, and has no intention of trying to obtain a licence," Mr Ryan said.
Ide said he had realised the "seriousness" of the offence, but he was trying to get his now ex-partner and the child home as quickly as possible.
"It won't happen again," he told the court.
Mr Prowse convicted Ide and slapped him with the fine and disqualification, before asking him if he liked Cessnock - the location of a minimum and maximum prison for males.
