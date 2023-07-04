The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Prosecution certify charges against Angelo Zepidis in Tamworth drug supply case

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angelo Zepidis was arrested after police found two bags of the drug ice outside a second-storey unit at Tamworth's Quest apartments. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Angelo Zepidis was arrested after police found two bags of the drug ice outside a second-storey unit at Tamworth's Quest apartments. Picture by Gareth Gardner

PROSECUTORS are ready to press ahead in the case against a man accused of tossing drugs out of a Tamworth apartment building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.