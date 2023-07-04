PROSECUTORS are ready to press ahead in the case against a man accused of tossing drugs out of a Tamworth apartment building.
Angelo Zepidis appeared via video link from a rehabilitation centre in Tamworth Local Court when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor said police had certified the charges, and a case conference date had been pencilled in.
DPP solicitor Madeline Mulvaney said police would be moving forward with one charge of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug; and dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime.
The 34-year-old was arrested in December, last year, after four police officers allege they saw Zepidis throwing two bags - which were then revealed to contain more than 42g of the drug ice - out a window at the Quest apartments off Armidale Road.
More than $4000 in cash was also allegedly discovered.
Magistrate Julie Soars told Zepidis a case conference between his solicitor and the prosecution would now be held.
"The case conference is to help you decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty, or discuss any offers that may be made," she said.
Ms Soars told Zepidis - who has not been required to enter pleas - if convicted, a discount on sentence will depend on when a plea of guilty is entered.
The defence has previously called the police case weak, and submitted Zepidis' DNA could not be found on the bags, and it would have been almost impossible for the police to see the bags being tossed in the 3am darkness.
Last month, the Leader revealed Zepidis had been granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court to attend a rehabilitation program, just weeks after it was refused in Tamworth Local Court.
The matter will return to court in August.
