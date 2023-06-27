A MAN has been punished after he failed to vote in the recent state election.
Samuel Mark Rekunow has been forced to pay a fine after he didn't cast a vote in the March state election.
Rekunow didn't appear in Tamworth Local Court when his matter was mentioned for the first time this week, but magistrate Julie Soars convicted him in his absence.
He will have to pay $75 to the NSW Electoral Commission after he was charged with failing to vote in an election in an area where his name was on the resident roll.
In a separate matter, Lynn Margaret Lewis also faced the same charge, but the court heard she was too sick to attend.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter and said a plea must be entered on the next occasion.
"No further adjournments without a medical certificate," she said.
Lewis will next appear before the court in July.
Early voting opened on March 18 at two locations across the city, and voters could register to submit postal votes before election day.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
