A MAN has been arrested in Tamworth, alleged to be connected to goods stolen from several Rural Fire Service (RFS) sheds across the region.
The 23-year-old has been ordered to front court next month on several charges after officers swooped in Venness Street on Tuesday morning.
The operation has been targeting those behind break and enters and trespass incidents at eight NSW RFS stations across the Tamworth and Northern Tablelands over the course of eight months.
In May, officers homed in on an 18-year-old man after a search warrant was used to raid a property. Drew Daniel Chapman was charged and remains before the courts after denying the charges against him.
In a secret operation on the morning of June 22, Oxley police raided a property off Balala Road at Balala.
There, police will allege they uncovered a haul of goods believed to have been stolen from eight RFS sheds.
Officers claim they uncovered a large quantity of tools, ammunition, hoses, radios and portable fridges.
Police will allege the goods are connected to RFS sheds in Tamworth, Loomberah, Currabubula, Dungowan, Gowrie, Namoi River, Duri and Watsons Creek. All eight locations have been hit by thieves since late-2022.
Goods believed to be connected to two business break-ins, which reported in the last eight months.
The items were all seized, and after further investigations, police moved shortly after 9.30am on June 27 on the man in Venness Street.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was questioned and subsequently charged with several offences including dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception; larceny; and goods in custody suspected to be stolen.
The 23-year-old was granted strict conditional bail to front Tamworth Local Court in July.
Police said investigations into the break-ins, and the stolen goods that were seized, are continuing.
