TWO more people charged in connection to a $22 million cannabis crop have been released on bail, while two others have admitted to one of the offences.
Bien Quy Tran, 35, Tu Van Pham, 45, Ngai Van Pham, 56, Dung Van Nguyen, 33, Nam Hoai Le, 28, Kim Hey Jin, 41, all had their cases mentioned in Narrabri Local Court on Monday.
A solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) confirmed it had certified the charge against Bien Quy Tran and Dung Van Nguyen.
Nguyen and Tran are accused of knowingly taking part in the cultivation of more than a large commercial quantity of cannabis, and both the cases were adjourned to August to allow their defence solicitors and the DPP to discuss the issues at separate case conferences.
Tran - who was released on bail in December - had his bail continued. Nguyen remains behind bars and made no bid for bail on Monday.
Ngai Pham and Tu Pham are facing charges of knowingly taking part in the cultivation of more than a large commercial quantity of cannabis; and being found on, entering or leaving a drug premises.
Both have not been required to enter pleas, but if found guilty of the cultivation charge, they face a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment.
Both Ngai Pham and Tu Pham's bail were continued on Monday, and they must return to court in August, magistrate Mark Whelan ordered.
Both were granted conditional bail in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney last week.
According to court documents, the pair must both live at specified addresses confirmed in court; report to police regularly; must abide by an overnight curfew and only leave home for work, emergency medical treatment, report to police, or legal appointments.
The pair are banned from contacting one another, or witnesses in the case; and must not take drugs, drink alcohol or enter premises where alcohol is sold.
Both had to surrender their passports; and post $30,000 in surety; and must not go within 500m of any departure point out of the country.
Kim Hey Jin and Hoai Le made no bid for bail on Monday but each pleaded guilty to an allegation of being found on, entering or leaving a drug premises.
Both remain in custody ahead of sentencing, after police dropped the charge of knowingly taking part in the cannabis cultivation.
All six were arrested in raids in November, last year.
Dozens of officers combed the greenhouse and seized almost 11,000 of what they claim are cannabis plants after raiding the property on Killarney Gap Road at Rocky Creek in the early hours of November 24.
Oxley police led the strike force - code named Lyretrail - backed by the Western Region Enforcement Squad (WRES), the tactical operational squad, dog squad, OSG, forensic police and detectives and other officers, surrounding the property about 3am.
Police will allege in court the plants have an estimated street value of $21.8 million.
