THE trio accused of being involved in a wild brawl in town have fronted court for the first time.
Tristan Biles, aged 19; Mitchell Anthony Hamilton, 33; and 26-year-old Alfred Kane Seaton all appeared in Wee Waa Local Court on Thursday.
The trio were charged by Oxley police in April in the wake of investigations into the reported street fight that saw at least three people injured.
Biles faces charges of common assault, affray, destroying or damaging property and entering a dwelling with intent.
He was not required to enter pleas to the charges in court on Thursday, but police prosecutors did withdraw one charge of entering a dwelling with intent, which was formally dismissed.
READ ALSO:
Hamilton is accused of affray and common assault, and did not enter pleas in court.
Magistrate Darryl Pearce adjourned Biles' and Hamilton's cases for pleas to June.
Seaton faces one count of affray and has denied the allegation. He pleaded not guilty to the charge with the case adjourned to July for the brief of evidence to be served on his solicitor.
All three had their current bail conditions continued in court.
The trio are accused of being involved in a violent brawl that saw at least three people injured on the night of April 16.
The reported brawl broke out in Empire Place in Wee Waa about 6pm.
Police were deployed to the quiet street where they found three men injured, including a 32-year-old suffering serious injuries.
Police claim ambulance paramedics worked to treat the man for head injuries before he was transported to Wee Waa hospital.
Due to his condition, and the nature of his injuries, doctors made the call to transfer him for specialist treatment.
He was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious condition.
Paramedics also treated a 22-year-old man, as well as a 27-year-old man, for various injuries at the scene.
One of the patients was taken to Wee Waa hospital for emergency treatment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.