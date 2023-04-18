TWO more men have been arrested and charged, accused of being involved in a violent brawl that saw at least three people injured.
The 33-year-old and 26-year-old men were arrested late on Monday in Wee Waa by Oxley police and taken to the town's police station for questioning.
Both are facing a charge of affray, while the older man is also accused of common assault.
It's the third arrest after a 19-year-old man was taken into custody in the early hours of Monday morning and charged with a string of offences.
All three have been released on bail to front court in late-May.
On Monday, Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said Oxley detectives had been in Wee Waa investigating the assault.
"Police expect to make a number of arrests and those investigations are continuing," he said.
"Oxley detectives are out in Wee Waa following those lines of inquiry and there will be more to come."
The reported brawl broke out in Empire Place in Wee Waa about 6pm on Sunday.
Police were deployed to the quiet street where they found three men injured, including a 32-year-old suffering serious injuries.
Ambulance paramedics worked to treat the man for head injuries before he was transported to Wee Waa hospital.
Due to his condition, and the nature of his injuries, doctors made the call to transfer him for specialist treatment.
He was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and remained in a serious condition late on Monday.
Paramedics also treated a 22-year-old man, as well as a 27-year-old man, for various injuries at the scene.
One of the patients was taken to Wee Waa hospital for emergency treatment but has since been released, police confirmed.
Detective Darcy said investigations into the incident continue.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
