ONE man remains in a serious condition in hospital with head injuries, and two others have been injured, after a reported fight on Sunday night.
Oxley police are investigating reports a brawl broke out in Empire Place in Wee Waa about 6pm.
A 32-year-old man was found seriously injured when emergency services arrived.
Paramedics rushed to treat the man for head injuries before he was transported to Wee Waa hospital.
Due to his condition, and the nature of his injuries, doctors made the call to transfer him for specialist treatment.
He was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, where he remained on Monday.
Oxley police confirmed on Monday the man was listed in a serious condition.
Paramedics also treated a 22-year-old man, as well as a 27-year-old man, for various injuries at the scene. One of the patients was taken to Wee Waa hospital for emergency treatment but has since been released.
Police set up a crime scene in Empire Place and launched an investigation into the brawl.
Shortly after 2am on Monday, officers went to a home in Wee Waa where a 19-year-old man was arrested.
He was taken in for questioning at the police station before he was charged with affray, common assault, enter dwelling with intent, and destroying or damaging property.
The teenager was granted conditional bail by police and has been ordered to front court next month.
Police said investigations into the brawl at dusk on Sunday are continuing, and further charges could be laid.
