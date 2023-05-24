DRUG test results are holding up a knifepoint robbery case as police continue to compile evidence, a court has heard.
Codey Michael O'Brien appeared in Tamworth Local Court from custody on Wednesday when he had his case delayed to next month.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said officers were still working on the brief of evidence.
"We don't have a compliant brief," he told the court.
O'Brien faces a drug possession charge, and Sergeant Brissett said police were waiting on results.
"Drug analysis certificate outstanding," Ms Soars noted.
O'Brien also faces two charges of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, which each carry a maximum of 20 years' jail, if convicted. No pleas have been entered.
The 26-year-old remains behind bars and made no bid for release. Ms Soars formally refused bail.
Police zeroed in on him just hours after he allegedly wielded a knife in Oxley Vale and in South Tamworth on March 26.
The police case is that O'Brien followed a 34-year-old man as he left a service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road, then confronted him about 5.45am when the man turned and walked along Scott Road.
O'Brien is accused of pulling a knife on him and demanding money, before fleeing empty-handed.
Then, about 7am, police allege O'Brien entered a superette on Manilla Road brandishing a knife and again demanded cash.
Two female staff members handed over a sum of money, and no one was injured.
O'Brien allegedly took off from the scene, before police moved on him at a house in Cossa Street, West Tamworth, about 11am that day.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
