A MAN has been released on a bond by a Tamworth court for child abuse offences after he was exposed in a sting between Australian and New Zealand authorities.
Wayne Michael Annetts was handed his sentence in Tamworth District Court by Judge Andrew Coleman for possessing and accessing the child exploitation material.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) homed in on the 39-year-old after a tip-off last year.
The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and New Zealand police identified child abuse material on two online storage accounts.
They reported the findings to the AFP who launched an investigation and linked the accounts to Annetts.
He was then arrested when the child protection operations team from the AFP raided his Guyra home in April, last year.
He pleaded guilty and was jailed for two years and 10 months, backdated to April 13, last year, for possessing or controlling child abuse material using a carriage service; and using a carriage service to access child abuse material.
After time served, Annetts will walk from prison this week after being released on a recognizance, or Commonwealth bond, to be of good behaviour for two years and supervised by Community Corrections.
He's also banned from travelling interstate or overseas without permission of authorities.
The AFP said the charges should serve as a warning that police are watching, no matter where you live.
Detective Acting Sergeant Adam Barcham said the case was another example of the AFP working hand in hand with its overseas counterparts to home in on those sharing or possessing child exploitation material.
"Children are not commodities to be used for the gratification of sexual predators," he said.
"The AFP will continue to work tirelessly to protect children and prosecute those who seek to exploit them."
