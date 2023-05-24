A MAN will front the district court for sentencing after he admitted to armed hold-ups at a Tamworth coffee shop and pizza store.
Corey Hall, 28, remains behind bars and appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to a string of offences.
"There are no charges to be withdrawn," solicitor Carly Berrigan from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said.
Hall will be sentenced for one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon; and one of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Not keeping a firearm safely has been listed by the DPP as a related charge, while larceny; and taking and driving a car without consent, will be taken into account at sentencing.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe confirmed the details of what happened had been finalised in a statement of facts.
"[Hall] has read them and they are agreed," she told the court.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked Hall if he was entering pleas of guilty to those charges.
"Yes, Your Honour," he replied.
Ms Soars adjourned the case to Tamworth District Court in August - unless it can be arranged to go there sooner - where Hall will formally enter pleas again and have a sentence date set.
"Sir, your matters have been committed to the district court to decide your sentence," she told him.
Hall made no bid for bail, and Ms Soars formally refused it.
He was arrested in the hours after police were called to Coffee Run off Ebsworth Street in West Tamworth in the early morning of August 3, last year.
Officers said at the time a gunman had smashed his way into the Bridge Street business through a window and threatened an employee for cash.
The 40-year-old man working at the time was hospitalised with shock afterwards.
One of the armed robbery charges was levelled against Hall after his arrest in August for wielding a firearm and robbing Domino's Pizza in West Tamworth on the night of June 14, last year.
Police said he fled with the cash drawer.
The court previously heard CCTV would make up part of the case against Hall.
Officers raided a Denne Street home and seized items as part of their investigations.
