COMPLYING with peak authority standards has been blamed for delays in opening a brand new animal shelter as the city's pound buckles under pressure.
RSPCA requirements have pushed back the timeline on re-opening the old Heaven Can Wait shelter, in Taminda, to nine months after Tamworth Regional Council agreed to take over the lease.
A spokesperson for council was unable to give a clear date when the shelter would re-open in June, and said the process "has taken longer than first anticipated".
They said "unplanned works" had to be carried out on site to comply with RSPCA standards.
READ ALSO:
"Which were enforced more stringently than required by the previous owner due to council's local government status," the spokesperson said.
The delays come after council was forced to knock back surrenders at the companion animal centre last week with kennels at full capacity.
It's expected the facility will be back accepting animals at a "limited capacity" from Wednesday, the spokesperson said.
Council agreed to take on the operation of the shelter for 12 months at a meeting in October last year.
But the spokesperson said negotiations were carried out over a number of months in early 2023, meaning the lease won't expire just a few months after it re-opens.
"There is now an option to extend for a further 12 months if required, while council investigates permanent solutions," they said.
Permanent staff are yet to be hired for the new shelter, but a team of volunteers are expected to start training soon.
The community was called upon to choose out of Second Chance Sanctuary, Paws for Life, and Paws 'n Go, as the new name for the shelter.
Paws for Life received the most votes, but an official announcement will be made in the coming weeks.
The original Heaven Can Wait shelter shut down in September after 10 years of helping rehome dogs and cats across the city.
Almost 30 per cent of animals surrendered at the council owned pound were transferred to the shelter to give them a second lease on life.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.