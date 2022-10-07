DOGS could be safe from death row for up to 12 months as Tamworth council searches for a solution to the city's overpopulated pound problem.
Council were left scrambling for a re-homing and adoption shelter option after the closure of the city's only rescue kennel, Heaven Can Wait, in September.
Close to 30 per cent of dogs surrendered at the pound were transferred to the shelter to give them a second chance at life.
Concerns were raised after the closure that more dogs could be euthanised, with the pound already bustling and crowded.
The pound has a maximum of 15 pens but with 99 dogs dropped off in September alone, the facility relies on animal rescue groups to take on a significant number of animals.
On average, 80 dogs are surrendered or rescued by the pound each month, with the majority of them needing re-homing.
Additional pressure was placed on the pound after a change to the Companion Animals Act required councils to significantly increase efforts to re-home animals to reduce euthanasia rates.
The changes require the pound to notify at least two agencies that a pet is available for adoption, once the fortnight they are held for an owner to come and collect them is up.
To ease the burden, council will vote on whether to enter into a lease for the former Heaven Can Wait site and take over operation of the facility for a year.
It is proposed that during this 12 months council should explore all avenues and opportunities to find a permanent solution.
The decision to operate the shelter will be made behind closed doors at a council meeting on Tuesday.
