MORE kennels for dogs and cats are still months from opening as the timeline for the project blows out to nine months.
The Leader can reveal the old Heaven Can Wait re-homing facility won't be operational to the public until June, four months after it was expected to re-open.
Tamworth Regional Council took over the city's only re-homing and adoption facility in October last year, after the owner announced the shelter would close in September.
In January, council's Director of Liveable communities Gina Vereker said staff were in the final stages of getting the facility back up and running, with the grand opening expected to be held by the end of February.
"We've been doing all our checks and making sure the fencing is up to speed," she said at the time.
"We need to replace some gates get some pool fences in, some locks on the property and we're getting CCTV cameras put in."
But now council has confirmed the shelter will not re-open until June, nine months after the facility first closed.
"Council is currently undertaking some necessary works on the Heaven Can Wait facility to enable it to meet compliance and safety standards before the facility can be opened," the spokesperson said in a statement to the Leader.
"These works will ensure that the new facility will be welcoming, safe and accessible for all members of our community, as well as safe for the facility's four-legged occupants."
About 30 per cent of dogs surrendered at council's Companion Animal Centre are transferred to the Heaven Can Wait facility for a second chance at life, but alarm bells were raised that more dogs could be euthanised when the facility closed.
Council's animal shelter only has 15 pens for dogs, leaving the facility to rely on animal rescue groups to take on a significant number of animals.
More than 30 people have put their hand up to volunteer at the facility when it re-opens, which will include full training, clothing and vaccinations.
Council has agreed to operate the facility for 12 months as they explore all avenues and opportunities to find a new, permanent solution.
The Heaven Can Wait facility is located at 39-45 Barnes Street.
Tess Kelly
