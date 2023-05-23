A TRUCK driver has been hit with more than $3500 in fines and will have to front court after he was allegedly caught drug driving while suspended in Tamworth.
The 62-year-old Queensland man was pulled over in Tamworth during a highway patrol operation targeting heavy vehicle compliance in the Oxley police area.
Police said an oversized semi-trailer was stopped on Mahony Street about 8am on May 17, but the man behind the wheel failed to produce his work diary.
Officers said they noticed "defects" in the truck, as well as parts of the load that were insecure and other items in the cab that were not secured properly.
"The male underwent roadside testing which returned a positive result to methylamphetamine," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he allegedly tested positive again to methylamphetamine, also known as ice.
When police searched the semi-trailer, they claim they uncovered an amount of the drug ice, which was sent for testing.
The man's work diary was also seized, which allegedly revealed he had not completed an entry for his journey from Queensland to Tamworth.
Police checked the man's Queensland licence and discovered it had been suspended due to a demerit point build-up.
The man was fined a total of $3625 for infringements including load restraint breach; off route; failing to produce work diary; driver not record information after starting work; not record change of work or rest; and having an unregistered trailer.
He will front Tamworth Local Court later this year on charges of driving while suspended; possessing a prohibited drug; and using an unsafe heavy vehicle.
Police issued a major grounded defect notice for the truck.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
