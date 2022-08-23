COUNCIL is scrambling to find a new re-homing shelter in a bid to keep dogs off death row.
Currently, around 70 dogs are surrendered or handed into the Tamworth Regional Council Pound each month, and at least 30 per cent of those are rescued by the Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter and Boarding Kennel, to give them a second lease on life.
Advertisement
But with the shelter closing in September, more dogs could end up euthanised.
TRC director liveable communities Gina Vereker said the reality of the situation "doesn't sit well" with her.
"Our issue is we try and keep them as long as we can until we can hopefully re-home them somehow, but we only have 15 pens," she said.
READ ALSO:
"Once it [Heaven Can Wait] closes, we have nowhere to send them.
"We don't want to be forced into the position where we've got no option but to euthanise them."
Since the shelter announced it was closing via a statement online, Ms Vereker said council had been looking for other options and even grant funding to build more pens.
"We need to be able to source some other rescue organisations or foster carers ... there's lots of those in the major centres, but not so much out in the country."
The closure is just another layer of added pressure for the pound after an amendment to the Companion Animals Act (2022) required the pound to notify at least two agencies that the pet is up for adoption once their two-week holding time is up.
"No one wants a re-homeable, wonderful pet to be euthanised when it doesn't need to be," Ms Vereker said.
"So forcing councils to keep them longer is actually really positive.
"But you have to have a re-homing organisation or you've got to be able to hold them for an infinite amount of time."
Of the dogs that find themselves in the council operated facility each month, around half are returned to their owners.
Ms Vereker said that shows the community has a big part to play in freeing up space at the pound.
"If owners didn't let their dogs escape, or they had proper fencing, kept them interested with toys and walked them, we wouldn't be picking them up off the street," she said.
"We would have more space available for those dogs who really need to be rehomed, and are worthy of a home."
Advertisement
It's time for Tamworth to "step up", Ms Vereker said.
"If anyone wants to start up a rescue service that would be great," she said.
"There's lots of people out there who are very committed to pet rescue. Come and talk to us."
The Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter and Boarding Kennel will close on September 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.