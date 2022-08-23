The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council searches for re-homing service as Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter and Boarding Kennels to close

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council director liveable communities Gina Vereker and dog Freddy from the council pound. Picture by Peter Hardin

COUNCIL is scrambling to find a new re-homing shelter in a bid to keep dogs off death row.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.