THE BIGGEST fire threat to your house this winter isn't your heater, stove, fireplace, or candle - it's you.
"The main thing that causes fires in homes is complacency, people don't think it's going to happen to them," Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Superintendent Tom Cooper told the Leader.
"It's time to put your fire safety at the front of your mind, rather than at the back of your mind."
Superintendent Cooper said while some think firies kick up their feet when bushfire season is over, winter is one of their busiest times.
"When you're starting up heaters and electric blankets, you're drying clothes for the kids to go to school, that's when fires occur," he said.
"This is when we see fires in homes."
It can be devastating for families as well, to see everything they own go up in flames, he said.
Superintendent Cooper suggested that as the weather cools, now is the time to look around and consider home fire safety.
He urged locals to clean out their fireplaces, make sure household items are at least one metre away from any heat source, check electric blankets and heaters, dust them off, and check electrical chords.
"Make sure your appliances are in good nick," he said.
Burning seasoned hardwood only - and nothing with paint on it - is the best way to avoid chimney blockages, ensure lint has been cleared from the clothes dryer, have a good fire guard in place, and keep a fire blanket or extinguisher handy.
"Once you go out, you should be turning everything off ... it lessens the chance of anything happening while you're not there," Superintendent Cooper said.
He said in the case of an emergency, if a fire does break out, a working smoke alarm gives those inside crucial time to escape.
"Most fires get out of control because people don't notice them, and the best way to alert them to a fire is to make sure they have a working smoke alarm," he said.
Tamworth has a good track record for accidental housefires, according to Superintendent Cooper.
"But, that's not to say it can't happen," he warned.
More safety tips are available online at the FRNSW website, or a home visit can be booked by getting in touch with the South Tamworth fire station.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
