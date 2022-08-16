DOGS and cats on death row could be out luck as a Tamworth rescue kennel decides to shut its gates.
The Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter and Boarding Kennels will close on September 21 after rescuing furry friends for more than 10 years.
The self-funded volunteer organisation made the announcement of the closure online on Monday night.
Kennel manager Kate Davies wrote it was with "mixed emotions" she had made the decision to close the shelter.
"It's been 10 years of many ups and downs," she wrote.
"I've had some great support over those years and thank each and every one of you that supported us in one way or another."
The decision comes after three failed attempts to retire in the last two years.
Located on Barnes Street in Taminda, the shelter pledged to rescue animals on death row in council owned pounds.
Ruth Field and her family adopted their beloved dog Sebaca from the shelter at the end of 2020.
The adoption was one that had been life changing for them.
"She's bought so much love and joy into our home," she said.
Ms Field said it was a "shame" to see the shelter close down and thanked Ms Davies and the volunteers for the work they do.
Hoping to pass on the leash to someone else, Ms Davies said she would be happy to offer training to an aspiring kennel manager.
"If anyone is interested in starting a new rescue under a different name I'm happy to help you in getting set up with advice on starting up a charity," she wrote.
"It can be overwhelming when you're starting out.
"It's a lot more than just playing with cute puppies."
The shelter will continue to accept boarders until September 15.
Ms Davies said there were still "wonderful dogs" at the kennel searching for their "happy endings".
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
