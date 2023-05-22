A COURT has heard a woman who sought help for her drinking just days before she crashed into a ute on a Tamworth road was "let down" by the health system.
Tamworth Local Court heard Kayarna Pepper had gone to Tamworth hospital 10 days before she crossed onto the wrong side of Jewry Street on a Friday afternoon while almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit.
"But, she was discharged before the drug and alcohol team could see her," defence solicitor Harry Pendlebury said.
"I suggest the health system may have let her down on that occasion."
READ ALSO:
Pepper was driving a silver Mitsubishi SUV east along Jewry Street at about 60km per hour when she collided with the front of an oncoming white Holden Commodore ute about 3.30pm on February 3.
She came to rest on the grass verge on the opposite side of the road, court documents show.
The 37-year-old was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.
Mr Pendlebury handed up a letter of apology from Pepper, as well as character references.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was "remarkable" that Pepper had nothing on her traffic or criminal records, and there was no question the offending was an "error of judgement".
"She tried to get help," Ms Soars said.
She said while a blood alcohol reading of 0.194 was "quite high", Pepper had "good prospects of rehabilitation".
"It's a miracle no-one else was involved really, given the time of day," Ms Soars said.
She sentenced Pepper to a 12-month good behaviour order, with the added condition that she continued to seek alcohol help, and disqualified her licence for six months.
She must have a mandatory interlock for two years.
"Having a licence is a privilege, not a right," Ms Soars said.
"I hope you're now able to get the help you need."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.