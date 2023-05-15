The Northern Daily Leader
Rocco Avati fronts Tamworth court for allegedly using recording device

By Anna Falkenmire
May 16 2023 - 6:30am
The man will front Tamworth court again in July. File picture
A "SOVEREIGN" man accused of illegally recording inside a court has warned a magistrate he will be "dissolving" the matter if his demands aren't met.

